Andhra Pradesh COVID-19 Tally Reaches 8.71 Lakh, 667 New Infections

PTI
Dec 6, 2020 / 07:15 PM IST

Active coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh dropped below the 6,000 mark to 5,910 on December 6 even as 667 were added fresh, taking the gross to 8.71 lakh.

In 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday, 914 patients also recovered while nine others succumbed to COVID-19, the latest bulletin said.

The total recoveries in the state now reached 8,59,029 and deaths 7,033, the bulletin said.

Krishna district reported 129 fresh cases, Guntur 114 and Chittoor 105 while West Godavari added 86 in 24 hours.

The remaining nine districts reported less than 50 new cases each.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Krishna and Chittoor districts reported two fresh fatalities each while five districts added one each to their tally.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
TAGS: #Andhra Pradesh #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India
first published: Dec 6, 2020 07:15 pm

