Last Updated : Sep 02, 2020 07:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Andhra Pradesh COVID-19 tally crosses 4.5 lakh with over 10,000 cases for 8th day in a row

The state has so far tested 38,43,550 samples at the rate of 71,977 per million population, turning out a positivity rate of 11.85 percent as against the national average of 8.49 percent.

PTI

The ominous rise in coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh continued as the state on September 2 added 10,000 plus fresh infections for the eighth straight day, taking the count past the 4.5 lakh mark.

As a five-figure daily increase seemed to have become the norm of late, the government, in its daily COVID-19 bulletin recorded 10,392 fresh positive cases, 8,454 recoveries and 72 deaths in 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday.

The state's tally of overall cases reached 4,55,531, while the total recoveries increased to 3,48,330.

After a total of 4,125 deaths, a sum of 1,03,076 cases remained active in the state, as per the bulletin.

The recovery rate improved to 76.47 percent, inching closer to the national average, while the mortality rate remained steady at 0.91 percent, less than the country's 1.76 percent.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
First Published on Sep 2, 2020 07:28 pm

