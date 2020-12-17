Andhra Pradesh coronavirus tally reaches 8.77 lakh with 534 new infections

Representative Image

Andhra Pradesh's COVID-19 tally increased to 8.77 lakh on December 17 as 534 cases were reported a new. In 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday, 498 patients had recovered, taking the total recoveries to 8,65,825.

The overall toll rose to 7,069 as two more fatalities were reported in a day, the latest bulletin said. The state now has 4,454 active coronavirus cases.

Chittoor once again reported the highest 130 cases afresh in a day while the 12 other districts added less than 100 in a day each. In fact, Chittoor has been reporting relatively more new cases of Covid-19 over the past few days.

In the last eight days, the district saw an addition of 746 new cases, the highest in the state. At the same time, it also had 704 recoveries and only two deaths, as a result of which the active caseload increased by 40 to 505.

In AP, so far 1.10 crore samples were tested that turned out an overall infection positivity rate of 7.93 percent.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The recovery rate stood at 98.69 percent and mortality rate at 0.81 percent.