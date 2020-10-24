Andhra Pradesh completes 75 lakh sample tests; reports 3,342 COVID-19 cases

Andhra Pradesh on Saturday completed 75 lakh sample tests and so far detected a gross of 8,04,026 positives, including 3,342 in 24 hours, for coronavirus.

The overall infection positivity rate in the state touched 10.72 percent, three percent higher than the national average, the latest bulletin said. In 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday, 3,572 patients had got cured, taking the overall recoveries to 7,65,991, with the overall recovery rate being 95.3 percent.

The state also reported 22 more COVID-19 fatalities, increasing the toll to 6,566, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases dropped to 31,469. West Godavari district continued to add the highest number of fresh cases in the state, 551, followed by East Godavari, 445, and Chittoor, 404.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Kurnool added just 60 new cases and SPS Nellore 98 in 24hours.

Chittoor, Guntur and Krishna reported four more COVID-19 deaths each, the bulletin added.