Andhra Pradesh CM hails Amaravati as a dream capital, future innovation hub

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu today said the state's new capital city Amaravati is a dream capital and will be an innovation hub.

Assuring that Amaravati will be an altogether different city, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Naidu said it will comprise of nine cities -- media city, sports city, government city, justice city, finance city, knowledge city, tourism city, electronics city and health city.

The chief minister was addressing a workshop – "Andhra Pradesh: The Emerging Hub of Indian Media," organised by the Centre for Strategy and Leadership here.

According to the state government, the media city will be the centre for cultural and heritage activities and developed with a long-term vision to host international events.

Noting that Amaravati is a "dream capital," Naidu said ultimately it will be the most liveable place, having electronic vehicles and self-sustained and green buildings with central cooling system.

"Our hardships may have posed as obstacles, but haven't allowed us to take our minds off our single-minded goal of developing our state. We have grown significantly at around 10-11 precent per annum with significant increase in per capita income," said Naidu.

In November 1956, a unified Telugu-speaking state of Andhra Pradesh came into being. In February 2014, Parliament bifurcated it to create two Telugu-speaking states: Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

"Even yesterday we fought in Parliament on bifurcation pains and sufferings. As a matter of fact we moved no-confidence motion also," Naidu said.

Yesterday, the no-confidence motion moved by the TDP, a former BJP ally, against the Narendra Modi government was comprehensively defeated in the Lok Sabha.

A total of 325 MPs opposed, while 126 MPs supported the no-trust motion after a marathon 12-hour debate. A total of 451 MPs were present and voted in the House and the majority mark required, with an effective strength of 534 MPs, came down to 226.

"We are making Andhra Pradesh as an innovation valley," Naidu said, adding that I want to promote innovations and for all the innovations, "Amaravati will be the centre, it will be the hub."

Centre for Strategy and Leadership Director Vikas Sharma said that Amravati will be India's first future city that will fuel the growth of the country, particularly southern parts of India. Amravati will compete with the world's top global cities; it will be hub of all major activities in India.