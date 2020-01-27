App
Last Updated : Jan 27, 2020 12:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Andhra Pradesh Cabinet passes resolution for abolishing Legislative Council

A similar resolution will now be adopted in the Legislative Assembly and sent to the Centre for necessary follow-up action

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet passed a resolution on January 27, setting in motion the process for abolishing the state’s Legislative Council — the Upper House.

A similar resolution will now be adopted in the Legislative Assembly (Lowe House) and will be sent to the Centre for necessary follow-up action.

With just nine members, the ruling YSR Congress party is in minority in the 58-member Upper House.

Close

The opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has an upper hand with 28 members.

The ruling YSRCP could get a majority in the House only in 2021.

The Cabinet’s move reportedly came after the state government last week failed to pass two crucial Bills in the Legislative Council, related to its plan of having three state.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Jan 27, 2020 11:56 am

tags #Andhra Pradesh #Current Affairs #India #Politics

