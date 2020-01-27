Andhra Pradesh Cabinet passes resolution for abolishing Legislative Council

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet passed a resolution on January 27, setting in motion the process for abolishing the state’s Legislative Council — the Upper House.

A similar resolution will now be adopted in the Legislative Assembly (Lowe House) and will be sent to the Centre for necessary follow-up action.

With just nine members, the ruling YSR Congress party is in minority in the 58-member Upper House.

The opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has an upper hand with 28 members.

The ruling YSRCP could get a majority in the House only in 2021.

The Cabinet’s move reportedly came after the state government last week failed to pass two crucial Bills in the Legislative Council, related to its plan of having three state.