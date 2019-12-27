App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 27, 2019 02:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Andhra Pradesh cabinet defers taking decision on relocating state capital from Amaravati

Farmers who had given up their land for the proposed capital city at Amaravati, have been agitating over the last couple of days, demanding that the government drop its plan to relocate Andhra Pradesh's capital.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy cabinet has deferred taking a decision on relocating the capital of Andhra Pradesh from Amaravati, official sources said.

The Andhra Pradesh cabinet held a crucial meeting in Amaravati on December 27, in which it discussed the recommendations of the expert committee over the issue. However, the cabinet did not take a decision as it wanted to wait for the report of an international consulting firm, which is expected to submit the report on January 3, the sources told news agency PTI.

The cabinet will meet again after that and take a decision, they added.

Close

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had indicated on December 17 that Andhra Pradesh could have three capitals as decentralization was a real concept.

related news

The existing capital Amaravati which is only in the basic stages of development could become the "Legislative Capital", port city Visakhapatnam the "Executive Capital" and Kurnool the "Judiciary Capital", he had said.

Farmers who had given up their land for the proposed capital city at Amaravati, have been agitating over the last couple of days, demanding that the government drop its plan to relocate Andhra Pradesh's capital.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 27, 2019 02:08 pm

tags #Andhra Pradesh #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.