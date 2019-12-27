Andhra Pradesh cabinet defers taking decision on relocating state capital from Amaravati

The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy cabinet has deferred taking a decision on relocating the capital of Andhra Pradesh from Amaravati, official sources said.

The Andhra Pradesh cabinet held a crucial meeting in Amaravati on December 27, in which it discussed the recommendations of the expert committee over the issue. However, the cabinet did not take a decision as it wanted to wait for the report of an international consulting firm, which is expected to submit the report on January 3, the sources told news agency PTI.

The cabinet will meet again after that and take a decision, they added.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had indicated on December 17 that Andhra Pradesh could have three capitals as decentralization was a real concept.

The existing capital Amaravati which is only in the basic stages of development could become the "Legislative Capital", port city Visakhapatnam the "Executive Capital" and Kurnool the "Judiciary Capital", he had said.

Farmers who had given up their land for the proposed capital city at Amaravati, have been agitating over the last couple of days, demanding that the government drop its plan to relocate Andhra Pradesh's capital.