May 23, 2019 04:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Counting today; mixed predictions for TDP, YSRCP
Live updates of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly election result. Counting to happen today
2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly election result today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners are hoping to retain power at the Centre. This is amid efforts by several Opposition parties, including Rahul Gandhi-led Congress, to put up a united fight. 'Others' or the 'third front' is also trying to wrest power.
The Election Commission of India (EC) has conducted the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in seven phases. Counting of votes is happening today.
The BJP might be able to retain its tally of the 2014 elections, thanks to an extensive campaign by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the southern state.
The exit polls, however, paint a grim picture for the Congress. The Grand Old Party is expected to be decimated in Andhra Pradesh.
Here's what's happening:
Andhra Pradesh has witnessed a tight battle between the incumbent Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s YSR Congress Party.
Exit polls have also predicted a close contest between the two state-level parties -- TDP and the YSRCP.
Out of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state, the YSRCP is expected to win 13-14 seats as against TDP, which is predicted to get 10-12 seats, according to the News18-IPSOS exit poll. Pawan Kalyan's JanaSena Party (JSP) is also predicted to make gains in the Assembly election.
Polling for Lok Sabha election 2019 and the Legislative Assembly election in Andhra Pradesh were held simultaneously in the first phase on April 11.
Good morning! Welcome to the Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly election result 2019. Counting of votes will happen today.