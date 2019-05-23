Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Counting begins; mixed predictions for TDP, YSRCP

Update | On account of counting day, a holiday has been declared in the state.
May 23, 08:27 AM (IST)
UPDATE | As per early trends, YSR Congress is leading in 2 seats in postal votes, TDP leads in one.
May 23, 08:23 AM (IST)
How does BJP fare in AP
In 2014, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) helped TDP make the government, but this time it is fighting on its own. The party's vote share was 7.2 percent vote and won four Assembly and two Lok Sabha seats. BJP's campaign in the state kicked off with Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a meeting in Kurnool on March 29.
May 23, 08:14 AM (IST)
How does Congress fare in AP
Rahul Gandhi-led Congress Party has a negligible presence in the state. The voters blame the party for the splitting of the state and the creation of Telangana, and hence, it is not in the good books.
In the previous election, the party did not win a single seat in either the Lok Sabha or Assembly polls in Andhra and it had a vote share of just 2.7 percent.
May 23, 08:07 AM (IST)
How votes are counted
Nearly 200 election observers are present in Andhra today for the counting process and they reached their centres before 7 AM. The whole counting process will be filmed. No electronic devices are allowed inside the centres. Only election observers can carry their cell phones. Postal votes will be counted first, followed by service votes. After this, regular counting will begin. The counting of votes polled in electronic voting machine (EVM)s will start at 8.30 AM. Votes for Lok Sabha and Assembly elections will be counted separately.
May 23, 08:04 AM (IST)
Counting begins
Counting begins for national and assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is seeking re-election against rival Jagan Mohan Reddy of the YSR Congress. Voting for the 175 assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh was held on April 11.
This is the first election in the state after it was split into two.
May 23, 07:35 AM (IST)
Exit polls have painted a mixed picture for Andhra Pradesh
While some exit polls predict a landslide victory for YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), others have predicted that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will retain power.
According to the India Today-Axis My India exit poll, YSRCP is expected to win 119-135 seats while TDP may finish with just 39-51 seats. It has projected 1-3 seats for Pawan Kalyan's JanaSena Party (JSP) and 0-2 for others.
The People’s Pulse exit poll has also predicted that YSRCP could win the state election with 112 seats, while the ‘yellow party’ could win 59. JSP is expected to get as many as four seats.
Hyderabad-based agencies like CPS and Aaraa have also predicted a cakewalk for Reddy’s party, predicting 130-133 and 117-135 seats, respectively. The ruling party would garner 43-44 and 38-56, respective agencies suggest.
May 23, 07:30 AM (IST)
TDP has its challenges set
N Chandrababu Naidu 's TDP does not that advantage anymore as the party severed its ties with the BJP over special status for Andhra Pradesh in March 2018. Jana Sena entering the competition will also be in TDP's way. This could even come in handy for the YSRCP, which is desperate to come to power, after having missed out by 2 percent of votes in 2014.
May 23, 07:26 AM (IST)
How did state election results pan out in 2014?
Of the 175 seats in Andhra Pradesh, TDP won 101 seats in 2014, YSRC won 68 and BJP bagged 4 seats. Navodayam Party and Independent won a seat each. TDP's vote share was 44.61 percent, YSRC's was 44.58 percent and BJP's was 2.18 percent. It was BJP that helped the TDP come to power in the state.
With respect to 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state, BJP won 2, TDP won 15 and YSRC got 8 seats.
May 23, 07:15 AM (IST)
Over 3.93 crore voters voted on April 11
Anti-incumbency, corruption and social contours like caste are the key factors that will steer the election results in Andhra Pradesh . Over 3.93 crore voters voted in a single phase on April 11.
May 23, 04:35 AM (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners are hoping to retain power at the Centre. This is amid efforts by several Opposition parties, including Rahul Gandhi-led Congress, to put up a united fight. 'Others' or the 'third front' is also trying to wrest power.
May 23, 04:35 AM (IST)
The Election Commission of India (EC) has conducted the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in seven phases. Counting of votes is happening today.
May 23, 04:32 AM (IST)
The BJP might be able to retain its tally of the 2014 elections, thanks to an extensive campaign by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the southern state.
The exit polls, however, paint a grim picture for the Congress. The Grand Old Party is expected to be decimated in Andhra Pradesh.
May 23, 04:31 AM (IST)
Here's what's happening:
Andhra Pradesh has witnessed a tight battle between the incumbent Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s YSR Congress Party.
Exit polls have also predicted a close contest between the two state-level parties -- TDP and the YSRCP.
Out of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state, the YSRCP is expected to win 13-14 seats as against TDP, which is predicted to get 10-12 seats, according to the News18-IPSOS exit poll. Pawan Kalyan's JanaSena Party (JSP) is also predicted to make gains in the Assembly election.
May 23, 04:28 AM (IST)
Polling for Lok Sabha election 2019 and the Legislative Assembly election in Andhra Pradesh were held simultaneously in the first phase on April 11.
May 23, 04:27 AM (IST)
Good morning! Welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly election result 2019. Counting of votes will happen today.
