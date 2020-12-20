Andhra Pradesh adds 438 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths push toll to 7,076

Andhra Pradesh reported 438 fresh coronavirus cases, 589 recoveries and two deaths in 24 hours ending 9 AM on December 20.

The state's Covid-19 chart now showed 8,78,723 total positives, 8,67,445 recoveries and 7,076 deaths.

The latest bulletin said the number of active cases now came down to 4,202.

So far, 1.12 crore sample tests were completed at the rate of 2.10 lakh per million population that turned out an overall infection positivity rate of 7.80 percent.

The recovery rate touched 98.72 percent while the case mortality rate remained stable at 0.81 percent.

Krishna and Chittoor continued to report more cases afresh everyday while all other districts have been adding less than 50 each.

Chittoor also reported one more COVID-19 death in 24 hours along with SPS Nellore, according to the bulletin.