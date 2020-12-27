Andhra Pradesh adds 349 COVID-19 cases, tally touches 8.81 lakh

For the first time since May, a district in Andhra Pradesh reported zero cases of coronavirus even as a total of 349 were added afresh across the state in 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday.

Vizianagaram achieved the distinction by not adding a single case in a day and incidentally, it was the last district in the state to join the COVID-19 chart on May 7.

Vizianagaram now has only 54 active coronavirus cases, the lowest in the state.

And, Chittoor district reported 105 fresh cases, the first district to cross the century mark in a day in close to three weeks.

The latest bulletin said 422 patients had recovered from the infection while two more succumbed in 24 hours.

The state COVID-19 table now showed a total of 8.81 lakh positives, 8,70,342 recoveries and 7,094 deaths, with 3,625 active cases.

In 28 days, Srikakulam and East Godavari districts did not report a single COVID-19 death, while Kurnool and Prakasam had one each.

Krishna had seen the highest number of 27 deaths in 28 days, followed by Guntur 14, Chittoor 13 and SPS Nellore 10.

Kadapa and West Godavari districts reported nine COVID-19 deaths each, Visakhapatnam eight, Anantapuramu seven and Vizianagaram three, according to government data.

The overall case mortality rate remained stable at 0.81 percent for some time now, against the national average of 1.45 percent.

The state completed 1.16 crore sample tests so far that turned out an overall infection positivity rate of 7.58 percent, while the recovery rate stood at 98.78 percent.