Andhra Pradesh adds 295 new coronavirus cases, overall tally crosses 8.84 lakh mark

COVID-19 cases added up to 8,84,171 in Andhra Pradesh as 295 were reported afresh in the state on Thursday.

In the 24 hours ending 9 AM on Thursday, 368 patients had recovered while only one succumbed in the state, the latest bulletin said.

The total recoveries touched 8,74,223 and deaths 7,125, leaving an active caseload of 2,822.

West Godavari district crossed the 94,000 gross cases mark, the second largest number in the state, while Guntur went past 75,000 and Srikakulam 46,000 on Thursday.

Krishna district reported 45 fresh cases, 54 recoveries and one death in 24 hours even as its active cases fell to 416.

All other districts added less than 40 new cases each in a day, according to the bulletin.