Last Updated : Aug 03, 2018 03:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Andhra govt to give Rs 1,000 allowance to unemployed youth in the state

A move like this is sure to earn the government approval from the public, less than a year before the state elections.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Chandrababu Naidu government in Andhra Pradesh has decided to give Rs 1,000 allowance per month to all the unemployed youth in the state under the ‘Mukhyamantri Yuva Nestam’ scheme.

The Andhra Pradesh government is already under pressure due to a large fiscal deficit and its fight for special category for the state. To implement this scheme, it will have to bear an additional Rs 8,000 crore expenditure.

Unemployed youths with a degree or diploma between the ages of 22 and 35 years are eligible to avail the benefit, according to reports.

The state government will set up a website for the scheme by the end of August, where a 15-day registration window will be open for potential beneficiaries of the scheme. The amount will be directly transferred into their bank account.

In a cabinet meeting on Thursday, the state government decided to implement this scheme to benefit as many as 12 lakh youths of the state. It has also been decided that 20,000 job vacancies, 9,000 teacher posts and other department vacancies will be filled.
First Published on Aug 3, 2018 03:41 pm

tags #Andhra Pradesh #Business #employment #India #jobs #Politics

