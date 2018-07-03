Andhra govt extends mid-day meal scheme to senior secondary students in Vizag

In Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, mid-day meals are now ready to be served in intermediate colleges, for the students of Class 11 and 12. The initiative, in a first for classes 11 and 12 students in India, is directed towards helping the rural area students benefit from education and stem the dropout rates.

As per a report by The News Minute, a Visakhapatnam Collector’s official said that the step has been taken up by the government after realising that there are many students who come from far off smaller districts and mandals to attend colleges have no option to go home for lunch due to geographical restrictions.

An estimated 2 lakh students are expected to get the advantages of this new initiative, according to the officials. Expanding the mid-day meals to these children will help beat malnutrition and also encourage students to continue their education. This is true especially for the children, coming from the lower socioeconomic background.

The Right to Education Act states that all children in the country have the right to free and compulsory education at the elementary education level. Although the Act is specifically applicable to children between 6 and 14 years of age, this initiative by the Andhra government has expanded the scope to include students of Class 11 and 12.

An approximate amount of Rs 23 crore has been allocated in Andhra Pradesh's 2018-19 annual budget for mid-day meal extension scheme. The government also plans to increase the number of eggs being served from three to five per week, to give a boost to overall nutritional value among the students.