Last Updated : Jul 07, 2018 06:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu leaves for Singapore to attend World Cities Summit

The main objective of the Chief Minister's trip is to showcase the state's upcoming capital city Amaravati as the best investment destination and attract top companies to set up shop here.

PTI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu today left for Singapore on a three-day visit to attend the World Cities Summit beginning tomorrow.

The main objective of the Chief Minister's trip is to showcase the state's upcoming capital city Amaravati as the best investment destination and attract top companies to set up shop here, an official in the CMO said.

The chief minister will take part in the WCS Mayors' Forum on the topic "Liveable and Sustainable Cities: Embracing the Future through Innovation and Collaboration" on July 8 and the plenary session the next day.

The state government is setting up a pavilion to showcase Amaravati while the chief minister will discuss with various international organisations and delegates on developing smart cities in the state.

Separately, Naidu will also hold talks with ministers of the Singapore government on enlarging Andhra Pradesh's partnership with the city-state.

Andhra Pradesh and Singapore are currently partnering in the development of Amaravati.

Ministers Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, P Narayana and several bureaucrats are accompanying the chief minister on the trip.
First Published on Jul 7, 2018 02:50 pm

tags #Andhra Pradesh #N Chandrababu Naidu #Singapore

