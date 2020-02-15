App
Last Updated : Feb 15, 2020 08:22 AM IST | Source: PTI

Andhra CM calls on Amit Shah, seeks help in getting Parl's nod to state law on women safety

During the 30-minute meeting held at Shah's residence, Reddy explained the features of the Andhra Pradesh Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (also known as the Disha Act).

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Friday night and sought his help in getting Parliament's nod to the stringent law enacted by the state Assembly on women safety.

During the 30-minute meeting held at Shah's residence, Reddy explained the features of the Andhra Pradesh Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (also known as the Disha Act), which provides for a court verdict to be delivered within 21 days in rape cases, mandatory death penalty for such crimes and an increased jail term for sexual offences against minors.

Reddy, who is also the YSRC Party president, informed Shah and sought an early nod of the Centre to the Andhra Pradesh government's decisions to have three capitals (at Amaravati, Visakhapatnam and Kurnool), abolish the legislative council and release funds for police modernisation projects.

YSRCP MPs Vijay Sai Reddy and Mithun Reddy, besides officials of the Andhra Pradesh government, accompanied the chief minister during his meeting with Shah.

First Published on Feb 15, 2020 08:05 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

