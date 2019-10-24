Andheri West Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Andheri West Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Andheri West is an Assembly constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in Mumbai Suburban district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Voter turnout was 46.39% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 42.33% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Ameet Bhaskar Satam won this seat by a margin of 24040 votes, which was 16.73% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 143711 votes.