Andheri East Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Andheri East Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Andheri East is an Assembly constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in Mumbai Suburban district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Voter turnout was 53.45% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 49.7% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Ramesh Latke won this seat by a margin of 5479 votes, which was 3.58% of the total votes polled. SS polled a total of 153022 votes.Shetty Suresh Hiriyanna won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the SS candidate by a margin of 5153 votes. INC polled 137446 votes, 40.74% of the total votes polled.
