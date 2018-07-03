Andheri bridge collapse LIVE: Piyush Goyal orders inquiry, announces compensation of Rs 1 lakh to victims

Rail traffic between Bandra-Goregaon section remains disrupted while the Virar-Goregaon and Chuchgate-Bandra are running normally. We are arranging food and other necessities for passengers who are stranded at various stations. Our officers are also deployed. There will continue to be disruption. Our priority is to resume operations on at least one line as soon as possible: Railway ministry spokesperson RD Bajpayee has told the media.