Jul 03, 2018 10:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Andheri bridge collapse LIVE: 5 injured, says RPF; Locals suspended between Bandra-Goregaon

Live updates as a bridge connecting Andheri East and West in Mumbai has collapsed on the railway line. 5 people injured. Western line trains have been suspended between Bandra-Goregaon.

highlights

  • Jul 03, 10:56 AM (IST)

    Western Railway helpline numbers:

    Andheri - 02267630054
    Borivali - 02267634053
    Churchgate - 02267622540        
    Mumbai Central – 02267644257

  • Jul 03, 10:54 AM (IST)
  • Jul 03, 10:46 AM (IST)
  • Jul 03, 10:39 AM (IST)

    Rail traffic between Bandra-Goregaon section remains disrupted while the Virar-Goregaon and Chuchgate-Bandra are running normally. We are arranging food and other necessities for passengers who are stranded at various stations. Our officers are also deployed. There will continue to be disruption. Our priority is to resume operations on at least one line as soon as possible: Railway ministry spokesperson RD Bajpayee has told the media.

  • Jul 03, 10:36 AM (IST)
  • Jul 03, 10:21 AM (IST)

    “It will take at least till 7.00 pm for (all) the lines to start. Starting one line now,” Pramod Babar, senior police inspector has told the media.

  • Jul 03, 10:16 AM (IST)

    GRAPHIC IMAGE: Porters carrying an injured person to safety after part of a bridge collapsed on the railway line in Andheri, Mumbai (Image courtesy: Maharashtra Security Force officer).

  • Jul 03, 10:06 AM (IST)

    Restoration of the overhead wires and tracks is under way. Trains are operating between Virar-Goregaon and Bandra-Churchgate. But, it is advised to travel only if it is very necessary to avoid inconvenience: Western Railway has tweeted.

  • Jul 03, 09:57 AM (IST)
  • Jul 03, 09:56 AM (IST)

    “Thankfully, there was no train. The 7.10 am Bandra-Surat intercity train had just left. We heard the bridge fall down and we rushed immediately,” Feroz Shaikh, a porter, who was posted on platform 8 of Andheri station has said, speaking to Moneycontrol.

  • Jul 03, 09:55 AM (IST)
  • Jul 03, 09:50 AM (IST)

    Train services will probably resume in 4 hrs: R Kudvalkar, RPF 

    Train services will probably start functioning in next 4 hrs: R Kudvalkar, Railway Protection Force has said, according to news agency ANI.

  • Jul 03, 09:48 AM (IST)
  • Jul 03, 09:39 AM (IST)

    Latest visuals from the spot in Andheri, Mumbai. (Image: Moneycontrol's Atharva Pandit)

  • Jul 03, 09:36 AM (IST)

    Earlier, an official from the Disaster Management Unit said that fire brigade jawans and other agencies have been mobilised to clear the debris, PTI has reported.

    "Around 7.30 am, the part of East Western Railway FOB fell down towards Andheri east station. Fire brigade, Mumbai police and ward staff have rushed to the spot," said the official adding no casualty was reported so far.

    He also said that it seems that incessant rain caused cracks in the FOB, which later resulted in the collapse.

    “Thankfully, no train was passing beneath the track,” he added.

  • Jul 03, 09:34 AM (IST)

    Mumbai Police issue diversions: Commuters travelling from SV Road to Western Express Highway (WEH) or from WEH to SV Road may follow Mrunal tai Gore flyover / Khiranager junction - Milan flyover/ Khar subway to reach their destination.

  • Jul 03, 09:27 AM (IST)

    Two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are currently at the location, Moneycontrol’s Atharva Pandit has reported. Rescue operations are under way.

  • Jul 03, 09:25 AM (IST)
  • Jul 03, 09:22 AM (IST)

    A 40-year old man has been injured, NDRF has confirmed to Moneycontrol.

  • Jul 03, 09:19 AM (IST)

    Site of the Gokhale bridge collapse in Andheri, Mumbai. (Image: Google Maps)

  • Jul 03, 09:10 AM (IST)

    Train services suspended between Bandra and Goregaon

    Divisional Railway Manager of Western Railway has confirmed that train services between Bandra and Goregaon have been suspended.

  • Jul 03, 09:05 AM (IST)

    Habour line passengers between Andheri and Bandra allowed to travel freely on CR

    Central Railway has said that crowd management machinery has been strengthened on all its major stations from Ghatkopar onwards. Harbour line passengers have been allowed to travel freely on Central line, CR has said.

  • Jul 03, 09:00 AM (IST)

    Debris has fallen on railway tracks under the bridge as well as on the southern end of platform number 7 and 8 of the Andheri station.

  • Jul 03, 08:55 AM (IST)

    Central and Harbour line trains in Mumbai continue to operate normally.

  • Jul 03, 08:50 AM (IST)
  • Jul 03, 08:47 AM (IST)
  • Jul 03, 08:47 AM (IST)

    BMC, fire dept, railway police deployed on spot

    The municipal corporation officials, the fire brigade and the railway police force are deputed on the spot for support, Mumbai Police has reported.

  • Jul 03, 08:44 AM (IST)

    Part of Gokhale Bridge collapses in Andheri, Mumbai

    Part of the Gokhale Bridge, which connects Andheri East to West in Mumbai has collapsed. This has snapped the overhead wires on the Western Railway line, affecting train services.

