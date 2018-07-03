Andheri bridge collapse LIVE: 5 injured, says RPF; Andheri-Vile Parle section expected to open by 2pm

Earlier, an official from the Disaster Management Unit said that fire brigade jawans and other agencies have been mobilised to clear the debris, PTI has reported.

"Around 7.30 am, the part of East Western Railway FOB fell down towards Andheri east station. Fire brigade, Mumbai police and ward staff have rushed to the spot," said the official adding no casualty was reported so far.

He also said that it seems that incessant rain caused cracks in the FOB, which later resulted in the collapse.

“Thankfully, no train was passing beneath the track,” he added.