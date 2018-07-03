App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jul 03, 2018 12:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Andheri bridge collapse LIVE: 5 injured, says RPF; Andheri-Vile Parle section expected to open by 2pm

Live updates as a bridge connecting Andheri East and West in Mumbai has collapsed on the railway line. 5 people injured. Western line trains have been suspended between Bandra-Goregaon.

highlights

  • Jul 03, 01:02 PM (IST)

    While addressing the media earlier today, Railway ministry spokesperson RD Bajpayee had said that the railways would arrange food and other necessities for passengers who are stranded at various stations. Here are pictures tweeted by the Western Railway showing food packets and water bottles being distributed to stranded long-distance passengers:

    While addressing the media earlier today, Railway ministry spokesperson RD Bajpayee had said that the railways would arrange food and other necessities for passengers who are stranded at various stations. Here are pictures tweeted by the Western Railway showing food packets and water bottles being distributed to stranded long-distance passengers:
  • Jul 03, 12:48 PM (IST)

    Here's an updated list of people who were injured. (Image: Moneycontrol's Atharva Pandit).

    Here's an updated list of people who were injured. (Image: Moneycontrol's Atharva Pandit).
  • Jul 03, 12:33 PM (IST)
  • Jul 03, 12:30 PM (IST)

    Western Railway: Cranes have been deployed to lift the slabs from the tracks. Harbour line restoration between Andheri-Vile Parle will ensure connectivity between Churchgate and Goregaon as well as CSMT-Goregaon.

  • Jul 03, 12:29 PM (IST)
  • Jul 03, 11:55 AM (IST)
  • Jul 03, 11:42 AM (IST)
  • Jul 03, 11:18 AM (IST)
  • Jul 03, 11:03 AM (IST)

    Central Railway: Services running on all corridors as of now (10.30 am) on Central Railway with some delay due to heavy rains. We are consciously reducing number of rakes in non-peak time to avoid marooning and to avoid bunching. Services will continue on local line.

  • Jul 03, 10:56 AM (IST)

    Western Railway helpline numbers:

    Andheri - 02267630054
    Borivali - 02267634053
    Churchgate - 02267622540        
    Mumbai Central – 02267644257

  • Jul 03, 10:54 AM (IST)
  • Jul 03, 10:46 AM (IST)
  • Jul 03, 10:39 AM (IST)

    Rail traffic between Bandra-Goregaon section remains disrupted while the Virar-Goregaon and Chuchgate-Bandra are running normally. We are arranging food and other necessities for passengers who are stranded at various stations. Our officers are also deployed. There will continue to be disruption. Our priority is to resume operations on at least one line as soon as possible: Railway ministry spokesperson RD Bajpayee has told the media.

  • Jul 03, 10:36 AM (IST)
  • Jul 03, 10:21 AM (IST)

    “It will take at least till 7.00 pm for (all) the lines to start. Starting one line now,” Pramod Babar, senior police inspector has told the media.

  • Jul 03, 10:16 AM (IST)

    GRAPHIC IMAGE: Porters carrying an injured person to safety after part of a bridge collapsed on the railway line in Andheri, Mumbai (Image courtesy: Maharashtra Security Force officer).

    GRAPHIC IMAGE: Porters carrying an injured person to safety after part of a bridge collapsed on the railway line in Andheri, Mumbai (Image courtesy: Maharashtra Security Force officer) .
  • Jul 03, 10:06 AM (IST)

    Restoration of the overhead wires and tracks is under way. Trains are operating between Virar-Goregaon and Bandra-Churchgate. But, it is advised to travel only if it is very necessary to avoid inconvenience: Western Railway has tweeted.

  • Jul 03, 09:57 AM (IST)
  • Jul 03, 09:56 AM (IST)

    “Thankfully, there was no train. The 7.10 am Bandra-Surat intercity train had just left. We heard the bridge fall down and we rushed immediately,” Feroz Shaikh, a porter, who was posted on platform 8 of Andheri station has said, speaking to Moneycontrol.

  • Jul 03, 09:55 AM (IST)
  • Jul 03, 09:50 AM (IST)

    Train services will probably resume in 4 hrs: R Kudvalkar, RPF 

    Train services will probably start functioning in next 4 hrs: R Kudvalkar, Railway Protection Force has said, according to news agency ANI.

  • Jul 03, 09:48 AM (IST)
  • Jul 03, 09:39 AM (IST)

    Latest visuals from the spot in Andheri, Mumbai. (Image: Moneycontrol's Atharva Pandit)

    Latest visuals from the spot in Andheri, Mumbai. (Image: Moneycontrol's Atharva Pandit)
  • Jul 03, 09:36 AM (IST)

    Earlier, an official from the Disaster Management Unit said that fire brigade jawans and other agencies have been mobilised to clear the debris, PTI has reported.

    "Around 7.30 am, the part of East Western Railway FOB fell down towards Andheri east station. Fire brigade, Mumbai police and ward staff have rushed to the spot," said the official adding no casualty was reported so far.

    He also said that it seems that incessant rain caused cracks in the FOB, which later resulted in the collapse.

    “Thankfully, no train was passing beneath the track,” he added.

  • Jul 03, 09:34 AM (IST)

    Mumbai Police issue diversions: Commuters travelling from SV Road to Western Express Highway (WEH) or from WEH to SV Road may follow Mrunal tai Gore flyover / Khiranager junction - Milan flyover/ Khar subway to reach their destination.

  • Jul 03, 09:27 AM (IST)

    Two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are currently at the location, Moneycontrol’s Atharva Pandit has reported. Rescue operations are under way.

  • Jul 03, 09:25 AM (IST)
  • Jul 03, 09:22 AM (IST)

    A 40-year old man has been injured, NDRF has confirmed to Moneycontrol.

  • Jul 03, 09:19 AM (IST)

    Site of the Gokhale bridge collapse in Andheri, Mumbai. (Image: Google Maps)

    Site of the Gokhale bridge collapse in Andheri, Mumbai. (Image: Google Maps)
  • Jul 03, 09:10 AM (IST)

    Train services suspended between Bandra and Goregaon

    Divisional Railway Manager of Western Railway has confirmed that train services between Bandra and Goregaon have been suspended.

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.