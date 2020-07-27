App
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2020 09:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Andaman reports first COVID-19 death, UT adds 34 fresh cases

Deputy Director (Health) Avijit Roy, who has been at the forefront of the island's efforts to fight COVID-19, also tested positive during the day

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image

Andaman on July 27 reported its first death due to COVID-19, four months after it had reported its first case of the infectious disease.

Alphonse, a government official in Junglighat, Port Blair, died of the disease at GB Panth Hospital in Port Blair.

The Union Territory's tally went up to 324 after 34 more people tested positive for the virus, health officials said.

The fresh infections have pushed the number of active cases in the islands to 142, while 182 people have recovered from COVID-19, including six in the past 24 hours.

Deputy Director (Health) Avijit Roy, who has been at the forefront of the island's efforts to fight COVID-19, also tested positive during the day, officials said.

Roy, who is the Nodal Officer on COVID-19, has been shifted to the Circuit House in the South Point area, officials said.

Lieutenant Governor Admiral (Retd.) D K Joshi, in a radio address, has appealed to the islanders to follow the guidelines issued by the administration in the wake of the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Noting that over 36,000 islanders have traveled to the Union Territory from other parts of the country from May till date, he urged people to avoid unnecessary travel.

He said 53,000 tests per million people have been conducted in the islands, which is better than the national average.
First Published on Jul 27, 2020 09:23 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India

