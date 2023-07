Jul 29, 2023 / 12:07 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam, which coincides with the third anniversary of National Education Policy 2020.

"It is education that has the power to change the destiny of the country. Education has an important role in achieving the target with which the country is moving forward. You are the representative of this. It is an important opportunity for me as well to be a part of Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam," said Prime Minister Modi while

addressing the guests present at the event.