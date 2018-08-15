Anandiben Patel takes oath as Governor of Chhattisgarh

Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, who has been given the additional charge of Chhattisgarh following the death of governor Balramji Dass Tandon, was sworn in at a ceremony here today.

Chhattisgarh High Court Chief Justice Ajay Kumar Tripathi administered the oath of office to Patel during a simple function at the Raj Bhawan here.

Chief Minister Raman Singh and other senior state officials attended the swearing-in ceremony.

Tandon (90), one of the founding members of the BJP's parent organisation, the Jan Sangh, died yesterday at the government-run Dr B R Ambedkar Memorial Hospital here after suffering a heart attack.

President Ram Nath Kovind gave Patel the additional charge of Chhattisgarh following the demise of Tandon, a Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson said yesterday.

Patel will discharge the additional duties until regular arrangements for the office of the governor of Chhattisgarh are made, he had said.