Anand Mahindra's take on 'vocal for local' but 'longing to be global' leaves his Twitter followers in splits

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra's latest tweet has left a number of his followers cracking up. Mahindra, who is known to share interesting and inspirational stories and hilarious jokes on his timeline, shared '#sundaybest' post on October 25, and this one was related, in a humorous way, to the 'vocal for local' initiative.



"This is a #sundaybest post: Someone definitely vocal for local, but longing to be global," Mahindra tweeted with a photo of a passenger bus that had interesting things going on as its name. Have a look at the tweet:Mahindra's take on 'vocal for local', not to mention the name of the bus, put a smile on the face of his followers, who took to sharing their own versions of 'B.M. Dablu' 'models'.

"For some time I didn't understand exactly what something new in this bus is !! But after going through some of the tweets I got it. Salute to the man who gave this idea! (sic)," one user wrote.