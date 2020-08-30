Anand Mahindra urges Centre to implement ‘wildlife bridges’ across highways in India

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has highlighted an environment-friendly infrastructure option called “ecoduct”.

Taking to his Twitter platform, Mahindra tweeted to Union Roads Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari by quoting Erik Solheim, Executive Director - UN Environment. He said: “The perfect way to coexist. @nitin_gadkari ji if you can make this a standard feature when building highways through particular zones, we will give you a standing ovation!”

Solheim tweeted to highlight the utility and conservational aspect of ecoducts, stating: “Isn’t this beautiful? Development can coexist with Nature! This is a wildlife bridge known as ecoduct in the Netherlands Flag of Netherlands which provides a safe crossing path for wildlife amidst the danger of highways.”



He is also the Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and has previously served as UN Environment’s Special Envoy for Environment, Conflict. In previous posts as Norway’s Minister for Environment he put in place the Scandinavian country’s Nature Diversity Act and Norwegian Climate and Forest Initiative.

An ecoduct or “wildlife bridge” provides a safe crossing path for wildlife amidst the danger of highways. These were first constructed in France during the 1950s and have been now commonly adopted across European countries including the Netherlands, Switzerland and Germany.

They provide safe passage through overpasses and underpasses to protect and re-establish wildlife such as: amphibians, badgers, ungulates, invertebrates, and other small mammals.