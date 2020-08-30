172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|anand-mahindra-urges-centre-to-implement-wildlife-bridges-across-highways-in-india-5773151.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Launch your ETF investment journey at "Making ETFs More Mutual" webinar on September 4. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2020 09:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Anand Mahindra urges Centre to implement ‘wildlife bridges’ across highways in India

Mahindra called it "the perfect way to coexist"

Moneycontrol News
An ecoduct in Netherlands (Source: Twitter - @ErikSolheim)
An ecoduct in Netherlands (Source: Twitter - @ErikSolheim)

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has highlighted an environment-friendly infrastructure option called “ecoduct”.

Taking to his Twitter platform, Mahindra tweeted to Union Roads Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari by quoting Erik Solheim, Executive Director - UN Environment. He said: “The perfect way to coexist. @nitin_gadkari ji if you can make this a standard feature when building highways through particular zones, we will give you a standing ovation!”

Solheim tweeted to highlight the utility and conservational aspect of ecoducts, stating: “Isn’t this beautiful? Development can coexist with Nature! This is a wildlife bridge known as ecoduct in the Netherlands Flag of Netherlands which provides a safe crossing path for wildlife amidst the danger of highways.”

Close
He is also the Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and has previously served as UN Environment’s Special Envoy for Environment, Conflict. In previous posts as Norway’s Minister for Environment he put in place the Scandinavian country’s Nature Diversity Act and Norwegian Climate and Forest Initiative.

related news

An ecoduct or “wildlife bridge” provides a safe crossing path for wildlife amidst the danger of highways. These were first constructed in France during the 1950s and have been now commonly adopted across European countries including the Netherlands, Switzerland and Germany.

They provide safe passage through overpasses and underpasses to protect and re-establish wildlife such as: amphibians, badgers, ungulates, invertebrates, and other small mammals.
First Published on Aug 30, 2020 09:53 am

tags #Anand Mahindra #ecoduct #environment #India #infrastructure #Nitin Gadkari #wildlife #wildlife bridges

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.