Anand Mahindra tweets on Howdy, Modi: India-US ties 'elevated beyond anyone's imagination'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 22 addressed a mammoth crowd of 55,000 Indian Americans who had come to attend the ‘Howdy, Modi!’ event at Houston in Texas. He was accompanied by US President Donald Trump at the event.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share his excitement about the event and how it will strengthen ties between two of the world’s largest democracies.



I came to America as a student in ‘73 when the perception of India was still mired in the stereotype of snake charmers. I’m glad that I’ve lived long enough to see the perception of India & the bonds between the two nations elevated beyond anyone’s imagination. pic.twitter.com/2JGE07MqEw

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 22, 2019

After Mahindra posted the tweet, with a picture of PM Modi and President Trump, Twitter erupted with praises for the Indian prime ministers.

Addressing the Indian diaspora at the NRG Stadium in Houston, PM Modi said that the energy at the event was a "proof of increasing synergy between India and the US".

The prime minister said that Indians are aiming high and achieving higher and that the citizens of the country are "challenging those whose mindset is that nothing can change".

PM Modi also said that Trump is "perfect in the art of deal" and that he is learning a lot from him and invited the US President to India.

Earlier, during his address, Trump had jokingly said that he may come to watch a National Basketball Association (NBA) match in Mumbai.

In what is being termed as a historic development, President Trump was also in the audience during the prime minister’s speech.

This is PM Modi’s third major address to the Indian-American community after he became the prime minister in 2014, and the first after his re-election in May. The previous two were at the Madison Square Garden in 2014 and the Silicon Valley in 2016. Both the events were attended by more than 20,000 people.