Anand Mahindra to gift Thar SUVs to six Team India players for Australia Test series win

Mahindra took to Twitter to announce that he will gift the SUVs, at his personal expense, to Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan, Washington Sundar and Shubhman Gill.

Moneycontrol News
January 23, 2021 / 03:54 PM IST
Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra will gift Thar SUVs to six members of the Indian side that beat Australia to clinch the Test series in one of the greatest comebacks in the history of cricket.

Mahindra will pick the tab for the SUVs to be presented to Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan, Washington Sundar and Shubhman Gill.

“Six young men made their debuts in the recent historic series #INDvAUS (Shardul’s 1 earlier appearance was short-lived due to injury)They’ve made it possible for future generations of youth in India to dream & Explore the Impossible,” Mahindra tweeted.

Also read: Mahindra Thar review: What the new model means for India’s car-making prowess

“Theirs are true ‘Rise’ stories; overcoming daunting odds in the pursuit of excellence. They serve as an inspiration in all arenas of life. It gives me great personal pleasure to gift each of these debutants an All New THAR SUV on my own account—at no expense to the company,” he wrote.

The Indian Cricket team pulled off a historic win in the fourth and final Test of the series against Australia in Brisbane's Gabba on January 19, retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India won the series 2-1.

It was India's first Test victory at the Gabba in their seventh visit since 1947-48, and the first time Australia were beaten at what was flagged as their 'fortress' since 1988.
TAGS: #Anand Mahindra #Australia #India #Mahindra Thar SUV
first published: Jan 23, 2021 03:54 pm

