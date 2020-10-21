Anand Mahindra says 'be ziddi, wear a mask and keep social distance', echoes PM Modi’s call for caution amid festivities

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has encouraged people to “be stubborn” and continue wearing masks and maintaining social distancing as the COVID-19 pandemic persists.



“Wahan tufan bhi haar jaatey hain, Jahan kashtiyan zidd pe hoti hain.” Enjoy the festival season. But be ziddi... wear a mask, maintain your social distance...And one day soon, our boats will find safe harbour... https://t.co/vaJqFOvnPL

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 20, 2020

He tweeted: “Storms lose where boats stand stubborn (translated). Enjoy the festival season. But be ziddi (stubborn)… wear a mask, maintain you social distance…And one day soon, our boats will find safe habour…”

Mahindra was reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s sentiment that people should continue being careful, despite the lockdown being lifted.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

PM Modi in his address to the nation at 6 pm on October 20 warned citizens against complacency in fighting COVID-19 ahead of festival season. In the speech that lasted 12 minutes, the PM said that the lockdown may be over, but the virus persisted in India.

“We need not forget that the lockdown is over but the Coronavius is still there. This is not the time to think it is over. We have seen videos in last few days that show that people are being careless. If you are being careless and going out of homes without masks, you are putting your lives and the lives of your families in danger,” he said.

The PM further added that the fight against COVID-19 cannot be won without a vaccine, adding that all countries are working on “war-footing” to make the vaccine. “Our government is preparing to make vaccine accessible to every Indian as soon as it is made available,” he stated.

Appealing to people with folded hands, he said: "I pray to all of you, I want to see all of you safe and your families happy. I want to see festivals bring cheer in your lives.”