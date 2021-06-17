Anand Mahindra praises Dharavi's COVID-19 management – here is why...

File image: Health workers proceed to screen people for COVID-19 symptoms in Mumbai's Dharavi area on June 24, 2020. (Image: AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

Industrialist and Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to acknowledge Dharavi’s efforts in stifling the spread of the coronavirus pandemic even during the second wave of cases and while being considered a potential hotspot due to its population density.

Recalling the area’s status as “one of the world’s largest slums” Mahindra said Dharavi was “ironically revealed to host a vibrant community that unites in the face of a crisis”.

The high praise came after the city’s civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced that Dharavi reported no new COVID-19 cases on June 14, for the first time since the deadly second wave of the coronavirus pandemic gripped India.

The last time the slum recorded zero new COVID-19 cases was on February 2, 2021, before the outbreak of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The ‘zero case’ status for Dharavi comes as a sharp reversal from its earlier designation as a 'COVID hotspot' during the first wave.

The area kept adding around 1-3 COVID-19 cases daily since May 31 and infections there peaked in April with 99 fresh cases added on April 8. However, the number of daily infections being added started declining gradually after COVID-19 restrictions were imposed in the city, with hardly a few cases being added in the past week.

Dharavi Model

Officials have credited the "Dharavi model" of COVID-19 management and the vaccination drive have helped in successfully containing the second wave in the area.

The looming second wave pushed civic authorities re-employ the "Dharavi model" from the first wave, which involved 4Ts – tracing, tracking, testing, and treating. This strategy was also praised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) during the first COVID-19 wave.\

Speaking on the strategy, Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner of G-North ward that houses Dharavi had in May said, “we continued with comprehensive testing and tracking of cases in Dharavi despite a slow spread of the virus in December 2020 and early January 2021.”.

With the onset of the COVID-19 second wave in February 2021, the Dharavi Model was activated again to stem the spread of the infection, he said.

"Door-to-door screening of people with symptoms, aggressive testing, regular screening and testing of Dharavi residents who work in different parts of Mumbai, including delivery personnel, industrial workers, helped to control the spread of the pandemic," Dighavkar said.

Dharavi has a population of 6.5 lakh, which means 227,136 people live per sq km and this makes social distancing next to impossible as families of eight to 10 people live in 10x10 hutments.

Besides congested slum pockets, Dharavi is also home to several small-scale leather, pottery, and textile manufacturing units. The area has 5,000 GST-registered enterprises, 15,000 single-room factories and is a hub of international exports with an annual turnover of $1 billion, as per BMC data.

According to a BMC official, the biggest challenge was to maintain hygiene as 80 percent of the population is dependent on 450 community toilets. He said the civic body focused on cleaning these toilets thrice a day to control the spread of COVID-19.

Dighavkar said even though the second wave has eased, BMC will continue to screen and test people through 11 fever clinics and mobile testing units in anticipation of a third wave. "We will not let our guards down even though the cases have dropped. We are going to continue aggressive screening and testing until Dharavi reports zero cases," Dighavkar said.

City-wide status

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 830 COVID-19 cases on June 16 a surge of 255 from cases reported the previous day. In fact, more than 800 positive cases comes after a gap of 10 days.

The city also saw 11 fatalities, taking the total cases to 718,513 and the death toll to 15,227 while 1,300 patients recovered in the day, as per BMC data. The number of new fatalities fell by three compared to the previous day. The case doubling rate is 727 days.

Last time the city recorded 866 cases was on June 5. The financial capital recorded 529 cases on June 14, the lowest since February 16.

Mumbai is now left with 14,907 active cases after 1,300 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the overall recoveries to 686,125. It presently has 20 active containment zones in slums and chawls while the number of active sealed buildings is 86, the BMC said.

The financial capital had reported the highest 11,163 COVID-19 cases in a day on April 4 this year and the highest 90 fatalities on May 1 during the second wave of the pandemic.

(With inputs from PTI)