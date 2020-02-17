Anand Mahindra is all praise for this city’s cleanness quotient

Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra, who has an active presence on Twitter, commended Indore’s transformation on the microblogging platform.

Taking to the social media platform early on February 17, he shared a news article highlighting the cleanliness of the city located in Madhya Pradesh. He wrote that he met his wife at the city decades ago, and that it used to be “dirty and unattractive”.

Notably, Indore has held the spot of being India’s cleanest city for four years now, and aspires to become the most silent city too.



Decades ago, I met my wife while I was making a student film in Indore. The city was then unattractive & dirty. The city’s transformation is miraculous & proves that ‘where there’s a will, there’s a way!’ More power to you, Indore; You’re my #MondayMotivaton https://t.co/lkhmlE0G7p

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 17, 2020



More evidence of how Indore has transformed even the most common—and usually the most chaotic— aspect of an Indian town... https://t.co/AreWG58YVX

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 17, 2020

.



Such a positive response to my RT. What a transformation it would be if all Sabzi Mandis in India were to follow this pattern. RT & push the municipal corp. in your town to emulate the neat demarcation of the vendors, the use of rangoli, & waste segregation. https://t.co/JGdbMiqDSF

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 17, 2020

Dubbing Indore as his “Monday motivation”, he tweeted:Mahindra later re-tweeted a tweet of user that posted an image of a neat and orderly layout of a vegetable market in the city. Every vegetable seller had a dustbin in front of their cart that was designated for wet waste and dry waste.The response that Anand Mahindra got for his tweet prompted him to urge all vegetable markets to draw inspiration from the ones in Indore