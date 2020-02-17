App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 17, 2020 03:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Anand Mahindra is all praise for this city’s cleanness quotient

The business tycoon reminisced about his visit to the now-spanking clean city with his wife 10 years ago, and said it used to be “dirty and unattractive”.

Jagyaseni Biswas
Image: Wikimedia Commons/World Economic Forum
Image: Wikimedia Commons/World Economic Forum

Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra, who has an active presence on Twitter, commended Indore’s transformation on the microblogging platform.

Taking to the social media platform early on February 17, he shared a news article highlighting the cleanliness of the city located in Madhya Pradesh. He wrote that he met his wife at the city decades ago, and that it used to be “dirty and unattractive”.

Notably, Indore has held the spot of being India’s cleanest city for four years now, and aspires to become the most silent city too.

Close
Dubbing Indore as his “Monday motivation”, he tweeted:

Mahindra later re-tweeted a tweet of user that posted an image of a neat and orderly layout of a vegetable market in the city. Every vegetable seller had a dustbin in front of their cart that was designated for wet waste and dry waste.

The response that Anand Mahindra got for his tweet prompted him to urge all vegetable markets to draw inspiration from the ones in Indore.


Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 17, 2020 03:33 pm

tags #Anand Mahindra tweets #Indore #Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra #Swachh survey

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.