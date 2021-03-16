English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch LIVE:Attend an exciting live session on 'The Future of Supply Chain Automation' today @ 2:30pm.
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Anand Mahindra calls for vaccination of 'every willing person' in Maharashtra as COVID-19 cases spike

Maharashtra is seeing an uptick in coronavirus infections once again.

Moneycontrol News
March 16, 2021 / 01:32 PM IST
Anand Mahindra

Anand Mahindra


Billionaire industrialist Anand Mahindra called for ‘emergency permission’ for vaccination of every willing person in Maharashtra as the state is again recording high infection rates of coronavirus.

Maharashtra is seeing an uptick in coronavirus infections once again. On Monday, the state recorded 15, 051 new cases with 48 fatalities taking the death toll to 52,909, the health department said.

Tagging the Prime Minister's Office and the Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Mahindra took to Twitter saying: "Over half the new daily cases are in Maharashtra. The state is the nerve-centre of the country’s economic activity and more lockdowns will be debilitating. Maharashtra needs emergency permission to vaccinate EVERY willing person. No shortage of vaccines."

He warned that if the vaccination rate isn't sped up, the state will "suffer the second, third and fourth wave."

The Maharashtra government has put a cap of 50 people in place for weddings, while all other public gatherings – social, cultural, political and religious – have been completely banned to curb the spike in cases.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

Cinema halls, hotels, restaurants and offices except those related to health and essential services in Maharashtra will function at 50 percent capacity till March 31.

Dr. Subash Salunke, a technical adviser to the state on COVID-19  has also called for a decentralised vaccination drive and criticized the need to distribute vaccines uniformly across the state, The Times of India had reported. Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar had said that he would seek permission from the Centre to open up vaccination in Pune for people aged over 18.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: ##AnandMahindra #coronavirus #Maharashtra #Mahindra
first published: Mar 16, 2021 01:32 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.