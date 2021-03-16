Anand Mahindra calls for vaccination of 'every willing person' in Maharashtra as COVID-19 cases spike

Anand Mahindra

Billionaire industrialist Anand Mahindra called for ‘emergency permission’ for vaccination of every willing person in Maharashtra as the state is again recording high infection rates of coronavirus.

Maharashtra is seeing an uptick in coronavirus infections once again. On Monday, the state recorded 15, 051 new cases with 48 fatalities taking the death toll to 52,909, the health department said.



Over half the new daily cases are in Maharashtra.The state is the nerve-centre of the country’s economic activity & more lockdowns will be debilitating. Maharashtra needs emergency permission to vaccinate EVERY willing person. No shortage of vaccines. @PMOIndia @drharshvardhan https://t.co/AemBFcrAd7

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 15, 2021

Tagging the Prime Minister's Office and the Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Mahindra took to Twitter saying: "Over half the new daily cases are in Maharashtra. The state is the nerve-centre of the country’s economic activity and more lockdowns will be debilitating. Maharashtra needs emergency permission to vaccinate EVERY willing person. No shortage of vaccines."

He warned that if the vaccination rate isn't sped up, the state will "suffer the second, third and fourth wave."

The Maharashtra government has put a cap of 50 people in place for weddings, while all other public gatherings – social, cultural, political and religious – have been completely banned to curb the spike in cases.

Cinema halls, hotels, restaurants and offices except those related to health and essential services in Maharashtra will function at 50 percent capacity till March 31.