AN-32 aircraft crash: 6 bodies, remains of 7 others retrieved

The aircraft had gone missing on June 3 and the wreckage was located on June 11.
Bodies of six Air Force personnel and remains of seven others, who died in the AN-32 aircraft crash, have been recovered, official sources said on June 20.
Over the past week, the Indian Air Force was making efforts to retrieve the bodies from the crash site but inclement weather was making it difficult to carry out air operations.
First Published on Jun 20, 2019 01:03 pm