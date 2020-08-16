Amul to Netflix, brands pay tribute to MS Dhoni on his retirement

With social media abuzz with his name and #DhoniRetires trending online, several business brands too joined in to show their love for Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who announced retirement from international cricket on the evening of August 15.

He took to Instagram to make the announcement through a video montage and wrote, “From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired.”

Moments after the post, social media was flooded with posts from his fans, teammates and former cricketers - thanking his contribution to the Indian cricket.



We wish all the best to M S Dhoni @msdhoni for the next innings in his life! pic.twitter.com/UvgGHYGPI5

— Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) August 15, 2020

Owing to his retirement, Amul posted a heartwarming video on social media which was a montage of all the art the dairy brand had made to mark Dhoni's achievements in his 16-year-long international cricket career.

However, it wasn't just Amul but several other brands, from Google India to Zomato, that wished the former Indian skipper best of luck for the ‘next innings’.



Always came through when it was crunch time. #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/7M7xB62fk7 — KFC India (@KFC_India) August 16, 2020





Sunday mood: Watching time travel movies to find a way to go back and watch Dhoni and Raina play again. — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 16, 2020





Wishing MS Dhoni good luck in his retirement but also how do we stop these tears that are now streaming???

— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 15, 2020



To the captain who helped India win at the highest level. Retired, but not out. You will be MSD. #DhoniRetires #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/tNMz5nqmZk — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) August 15, 2020





To an incredible journey of our very own captain cool. Thank you for inspiring us to dream big and making cricket more than just a game for all of us. We wish you the best in your next innings. Share with us your best moments of @msdhoni . #Dhoni #mahi #LetsIndiGo #Cricket pic.twitter.com/chKC5Sw7Dj — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) August 15, 2020





From lightning fast stumpings to last ball victories - you've always been the best at 'finishing it off in style!’

Thank you Captain Cool @msdhoni, you will be missed. #DhoniRetires #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/YGd9mNQuTQ

— GoAir (@goairlinesindia) August 15, 2020



"Mahi maar raha hai!" Guess we won't hear this anymore! #DhoniRetires pic.twitter.com/FEWz6hwgrL — Manforce Condoms (@ManforceIndia) August 15, 2020

The former Indian skipper had already announced his retirement from Test cricket in 2014.

The man from Ranchi will, however, be remembered as as one of the finest to have ever played the game. For India, he played 350 ODIs, 90 Tests and 98 T20 Internationals.

Dhoni will be remembered as a leader even after he gave up his official tag of the leader, as a nonconformist who made risks look like a well-thought-out strategy and his instincts rarely failed him.