172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|amul-to-netflix-brands-pay-tribute-to-ms-dhoni-on-his-retirement-5712321.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Network18 Presents

partnered by

  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-

Network18 Presents

  • partnered by
  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2020 04:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amul to Netflix, brands pay tribute to MS Dhoni on his retirement

Amul posted a heartwarming video on social media which was a montage of all the art the dairy brand had made to mark Dhoni's achievements in his 16-year-long international cricket career

Moneycontrol News
Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced retirement from international cricket on the evening of August 15
Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced retirement from international cricket on the evening of August 15

With social media abuzz with his name and #DhoniRetires trending online, several business brands too joined in to show their love for Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who announced retirement from international cricket on the evening of August 15.

He took to Instagram to make the announcement through a video montage and wrote, “From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired.”

Moments after the post, social media was flooded with posts from his fans, teammates and former cricketers - thanking his contribution to the Indian cricket.

Close
Owing to his retirement, Amul posted a heartwarming video on social media which was a montage of all the art the dairy brand had made to mark Dhoni's achievements in his 16-year-long international cricket career.

related news

However, it wasn't just Amul but several other brands, from Google India to Zomato, that wished the former Indian skipper best of luck for the ‘next innings’.









The former Indian skipper had already announced his retirement from Test cricket in 2014.

The man from Ranchi will, however, be remembered as as one of the finest to have ever played the game. For India, he played 350 ODIs, 90 Tests and 98 T20 Internationals.

Dhoni will be remembered as a leader even after he gave up his official tag of the leader, as a nonconformist who made risks look like a well-thought-out strategy and his instincts rarely failed him.
First Published on Aug 16, 2020 04:55 pm

tags #Business #cricket #India #Mahdendra Singh Dhoni

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.