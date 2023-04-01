Amul hikes fresh milk price in Gujarat by Rs 2 per litre

Amul raised the price of fresh milk in parts of Gujarat by Rs 2 per litre from April 1. The hike translates to a 3-4 percent increase in the MRP.

Prices have been hiked in major variants in Ahmedabad and Saurashtra-Kutch markets with effect from April 1, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Limited (GCMMF), which markets the Anand-based cooperative brand, said in a statement. In these markets, the price of Amul Gold will be Rs 32, Amul Taaza Rs 26 and Amul Shakti Rs 29 for 500ml packs.

Amul said that the price hike was forced by a 13-14 percent increase in the cost of cattle feed over the last year, resulting in an increase in an overall cost of milk production for farmers.