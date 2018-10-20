Amritsar Train Accident LIVE: At least 58 dead, 60 injured; CM Amarinder Singh takes a stock of situation

Live now
Oct 20, 2018 11:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
JUST IN | Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh being briefed by the Crisis Management Group on relief and rehabilitation measures in Amritsar, reports ANI.
Thirty-nine of the 61 people killed in the train accident near here have been identified so far, reports PTI quoting officials. The injured have been admitted to seven hospitals, they said.
Accident should not be politicised: Navjot Singh Sidhu
Punjab minister and local MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu said the mowing down of 61 Dussehra revelers by a train was an accident and that nobody had done it intentionally. He, however, said there was a 'big negligence' and asked his detractors not to do politics over the incident.
"It was an unfortunate incident. I talked to few people who told me that some people were standing on the rail track and some were sitting on a stone near the track," the minister told reporters.
'Ravana Dahan' has been taking place at accident site for over 20 years: Locals
Jawant claimed that people did not hear the horn of the train coming from Jalandhar as there was noise due to the bursting of firecrackers
Heavy police deployment at train accident site in Amritsar
Punjab Police commandos and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel have been deployed at the site of a train accident, which claimed 61 lives, to manage a huge crowd on October 20. A heavy police deployment has been made to keep the situation in order. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will visit the site later in the day. (PTI)
Railways was not intimated about Dussehra event near tracks: Lohani
The railways was not intimated about a Dussehra event along the tracks that led to the deaths of at least 61 people in Amritsar, Railway Board Chairman Ashwani Lohani said in a statement.
The railways was not intimated about a Dussehra event along the tracks that led to the deaths of at least 61 people in Amritsar, Railway Board Chairman Ashwani Lohani said in a statement. He said that the accident occurred at a stretch between two stations -- Amritsar and Manawala, and not at a level crossing.
"At midsections, trains run at their assigned speed and people are not expected to be on the tracks. At midsections, there is no railway staff posted. We have staff at level crossings whose job is to regulate traffic," he said, explaining why the railways was not alerted about the congregation by its staff. (PTI)
JUST IN | Punjab CM Amarinder Singh leaves from Delhi for Amritsar, reports CNN News18.
Train accident: 7 of the injured in critical conditions
Seven of the 70-odd people injured in a train accident near here were in critical conditions, officials said on October 20. At least 61 people were killed on October 19 evening after a crowd of Dussehra revelers that had spilled onto railway tracks while watching the burning of a Ravana effigy was run over by a train near Joda Phatak. (PTI)
The accident occurred within minutes when the train came at a high speed. The train did not blow the horn. The chief minister has ordered an investigation into the incident: Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu told ANI.
JUST IN | Eight trains have canceled, five diverted, 10 trains short-terminated and five trains short-originated on October 20 following the accident, reports ANI.
Railways not ordering probe as it is a case of trespassing, says Ashwani Lohani
"Railways is not ordering a probe as such as this was a case of trespassing. This was the timetable of the train and it happens day in and day out. This train comes regularly," Railway Board Chairman Ashwani Lohani tells CNN News18.
"It was a sad and an unfortunate incident. It is necessary to understand that it was an accident. There has been negligence but it was never intentional or motivated," Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu told ANI at Civil Hospital.
About 13 trains have been shortly terminated, five trains are short originated, six trains have been canceled and two trains are diverted following Amritsar train accident: CPRO Northern Railways told ANI.
Amritsar tragedy 'clear case of trespassing', no permission given for event: Railway officials
The gathering of people close to tracks near Amritsar where a train mowed down Dussehra revelers was a 'clear case of trespassing' and no permission for the event had been given by the railways, a senior official told PTI. Seeking to shift the blame for the tragedy on the Amritsar administration, official sources said the local authorities were aware of the Dussehra programme and that it was attended by a senior minister's wife.
At least 58 dead, 60 injured in Amritsar train accident
JUST IN | Police Commissioner Amritsar SS Srivastava told CNN News18 that 58 people are dead and 60 injured in the train accident.
"This is a very unfortunate incident. An inquiry will be done and those who need to be punished will be punished and accountability will be fixed. I'm here to ensure that proper medical aid is provided to injured," Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore told ANI at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital.
Ashwani Lohani visits accident site in Amritsar
Earlier, Ashwani Lohani, Chairman Railway Board, also visited the site of the accident where the DMU train ran over people who were watching Dussehra celebrations in Choura Bazar near Amritsar yesterday.
No permission was given for the dussehra function, it was a clear case of trespassing, top sources have confirmed to News18.
Train services on Jalandhar-Amritsar route suspended All services on Jalandhar-Amritsar route remained suspended three hours after Dussehra revellers standing across railway tracks were mowed down by a train near Amritsar Friday evening, a railway official said.
While some trains are being diverted, many are stationed near Jalandhar, he said.
Local reports suggest that the number of dead could go into three figures, reports News18.
We have seen something like this in movies... and in 1947: Witnesses, locals recall Amritsar train mishap
At least 50 people have been confirmed dead and more than 70 injured after a train mishap in Amritsar's Joda Phatak area on October 19.