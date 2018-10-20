Amritsar Train Accident LIVE: At least 58 dead, 60 injured; CM Amarinder Singh takes a stock of situation

Accident should not be politicised: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Punjab minister and local MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu said the mowing down of 61 Dussehra revelers by a train was an accident and that nobody had done it intentionally. He, however, said there was a 'big negligence' and asked his detractors not to do politics over the incident.

"It was an unfortunate incident. I talked to few people who told me that some people were standing on the rail track and some were sitting on a stone near the track," the minister told reporters.

