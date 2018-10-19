Amritsar Train Accident LIVE: Punjab to remain in mourning tomorrow, announces CM Capt Amrinder Singh

Live now
Oct 19, 2018 10:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Indian Railways issues helpline numbers for Amritsar accident:
Navjot Kaur Sidhu present at the site where accident occurred
Punjab Chief Minister Amrinder Singh announces Rs 5 lakh compensation for kin
Indian Railways issues helpline numbers for Amritsar accident:
Helpline telephone numbers at:
Manawala station- Rly -73325, BSNL - 0183-2440024;
Power Cabin ASR-Rly - 72820, BSNL - 0183-2402927;
Vijay Sahota, SSE: 7986897301 and Vijay Patel, SSE: 7973657316
Amritsar Railway helpline number : 0183- 2223171, 0183 2564485
Public Relations department of the Punjab Government has issued the following in public interest:
People who want to donate blood should arrive at the Civil Hospital and Guru Nanak Hospital in Amritsar
Centre has announced Rs. 2 lakh for the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has ordered an inquiry into the train accident in Amritsar which has claimed at least 50 lives and has left 30-35 people injured.
MoS Railways Manoj Sinha has reached the location, CNN News 18 has reported.
Amritsar: Police and volunteers carry a victim from the site of a train accident in Amritsar, Friday, Oct 19, 2018. Officials said at least 60 bodies have been found and many more injured have been admitted to a government hospital. (PTI Photo)
Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has cancelled all engagements in the US and is immediately returning to India, CNN News 18 has reported.
Union Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal told CNN-News18: "How can the District Administration give permission? District Administration is responsible. Absolute laxity of the administration"
There were two tracks...people were sitting on one track. They saw a train coming on that track...there was commotion and they ran towards the other track.
At the same time a train was coming on that track as well and hence people came under the second train.
– CNN News 18
Navjot Kaur Sidhu present at the site where accident occurred
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu was the chief guest at the event which was organised near the railway track. She told media persons that this event is organised every year at the site.
Pinning the blame on railway officials, Kaur said that officials should have alerted the crowd. "The railways had issued warning and the trains rushed in full speed, the train should have at least slowed down," she added.
She said that the incident happened 15 minutes after she left the event.
Punjab Chief Minister Amrinder Singh announces Rs 5 lakh compensation for kin
Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amrinder Singh has said that the injured are being taken to government as well as private hospitals. He said that the government will bear the cost of the treatment. He has also announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased.
"We have lost many people, Railways has sent the relief train, the MOS Railways and Chairman, Railway Board have moved to the spot. People came on the tracks during the 'ravan dahan', they were not able to hear the train due to the fire-crackers. This incident has not happened at the crossing, people were on the train," ADG PR Smita Vats has told CNN-News18
According to various media reports, hundreds of people had gathered around the area for effigy burning, when a train ran over them, crushing many of them including women and children to death. At least 300 people were at the spot watching 'Ravan Dahan', sources said.
Click here to read more.