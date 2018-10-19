Amritsar Train Accident LIVE: Punjab to remain in mourning tomorrow, announces CM Capt Amrinder Singh

Navjot Kaur Sidhu present at the site where accident occurred

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu was the chief guest at the event which was organised near the railway track. She told media persons that this event is organised every year at the site.

Pinning the blame on railway officials, Kaur said that officials should have alerted the crowd. "The railways had issued warning and the trains rushed in full speed, the train should have at least slowed down," she added.

She said that the incident happened 15 minutes after she left the event.