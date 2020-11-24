PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 24, 2020 04:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amritsar-bound trains diverted as farmer body refuses to clear track

Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Khaira said the farmer body has blocked a rail track at the Jandiala railway station, 25 km from Amritsar.

PTI

The Railways on Tuesday diverted several Amritsar-bound trains as a farmer body protest against the Centre's farm laws refused to clear a track here.

The Railways had resumed its services on Monday after around 30 farmer bodies agreed to lift their blockage of passenger trains for 15 days last week.

However, farmers protesting under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee here refused to clear the track, a move criticised by Punjab CM Amarinder Singh on Monday.

Close

Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Khaira on Tuesday said the farmer body has blocked a rail track at the Jandiala railway station, 25 km from Amritsar.

related news

Due to it, many Amritsar-bound trains were diverted to Tarn Taran, officials said, adding that some of the trains were stopped at the Beas railway station on Tuesday morning.

Passengers were taken to Amritsar through buses and other vehicles, they said.

Khaira told reporters that officials held a series of meetings with representatives of the committee to persuade them to lift their blockade.

But they remained adamant, he said.

The deputy commissioner said the state government has no intention of using force to remove protesters from the rail track.

The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee has refused to budge from its stand till the farm laws issue is resolved.

On Monday, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had said the blockade by it would put people to major inconvenience and may have grave consequences for the state.

He said the committee is acting against the interests of Punjab and its people.
First Published on Nov 24, 2020 04:25 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.