Amritpal Singh went to Georgia for cosmetic surgery to resemble Bhindranwale: Report

Moneycontrol News
Apr 07, 2023 / 09:11 AM IST

The radical preacher has been on the run since March 18 but eight of his close aides, including uncle Harjit Singh and Daljit Singh Kalsi, have been arrested and sent to Dibrugarh

Waris Punjab De’s fugitive leader Amritpal Singh before returning to India in August 2022 went to Georgia where he reportedly underwent a cosmetic surgery to look like Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, the Indian Express has said.

Singh’s aides who are now lodged in Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam made this revelation during questioning, the report said.

Singh, who the Punjab Police have failed to track for a month now, spent about two months in Georgia. “The arrested persons told intelligence officials that he went to Georgia for a surgery to look like Bhindranwale,” the report quoted an officer as saying.

