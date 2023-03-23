 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

Amritpal Singh was targeting rogue ex-servicemen, youngsters to build terrorist outfit

PTI
Mar 23, 2023 / 07:32 PM IST

Officials in Chandigarh said Amritpal Singh, upon his return from Dubai, started a drug de-addiction centre at his village Jallupur Kehra in Punjab's Amritsar district.

Amritpal Singh and his various disguises. (Image: @ANI/Twitter)

Fugitive radical preacher and Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh had been targeting drug addicts and rogue ex-servicemen to help him build a gang that could be easily transformed into a terrorist outfit, officials in Chandigarh said on Thursday.

Giving details of his journey and plans that he was likely to execute at the behest of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), they said Amritpal Singh, upon his return from Dubai, started a drug de-addiction centre at his village Jallupur Kehra in Punjab's Amritsar district.

In a simultaneous operation, he along with his men started looking for ex-servicemen who had been retired from the Army for bad behaviour so that they could be used for imparting arms training, the officials said.

Immediately after his return last year and he taking over the 'Waris Punjab De' outfit after the death of actor-activist Deep Sidhu, Amritpal Singh had a cover of two private security officers, and by early this year, the number had gone up to 16.