 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Who is self-styled, controversial separatist leader Amritpal Singh, dubbed Bhindranwale 2.0?

Moneycontrol News
Mar 18, 2023 / 07:25 PM IST

The controversial preacher made headlines when in late February he led a sword and gun-wielding mob of supporters that attacked a police station in Ajnala.

Amritpal Singh. (Screengrab from ANI)

Amritpal Singh, head of Waris Punjab De, is a self-styled separatist leader and Khalistan sympathiser who openly boasts about idolising slain Khalistani militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

The controversial preacher made headlines when in late February he led a sword and gun-wielding mob of supporters that attacked a police station in Ajnala, demanding the quashing of an FIR against Amritpal and the release of his close aide. The police gave in to the pressure and the aide was released. The pictures and the clips of the mob triggered fears of the return of separatist violence in the border state.

His activities were bolstered by the steady popularity he began gaining on social media during the farmers’ protests against three farm laws that now stand repealed.

Also read: Punjab Police cracks down against radical preacher Amritpal Singh