    Amritpal Singh crackdown: Security beefed up on Himachal borders with Punjab

    Strict vigil is being kept with checking of all suspicious looking vehicles on every check post along Nangal and Gagret, said Una Superintendent of Police Arjit Sen Thakur.

    PTI
    March 19, 2023 / 01:36 PM IST
    Amritpal Singh. (Screengrab from ANI)

    Security has been beefed up on Himachal Pradesh borders with Punjab in view of a crackdown against Khalistan supporter Amritpal Singh, police here said on Sunday.

    Strict vigil is being kept with checking of all suspicious looking vehicles on every check post along Nangal and Gagret, said Una Superintendent of Police Arjit Sen Thakur.

    The Una Police has barricaded several places and deployed its personnel in heavy numbers at Bathari, Marwari, Santoshgarh, and Mehatpur on the Himachal-Punjab border.

    Thakur appealed to the people to remain calm and peaceful and if they spot any unwanted elements in their areas report them to police.

