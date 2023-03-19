 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Amritpal Singh crackdown: Rifle, live cartridges found in abandoned car in Jalandhar village

PTI
Mar 19, 2023 / 02:52 PM IST

A rifle, 57 live cartridges, a sword, and a registration number plate were among the articles recovered from the vehicle, police said.

As radical preacher Amritpal Singh continued to be on the run, Punjab Police on Sunday came across an abandoned car in Jalandhar district with a rifle and several dozens of live cartridges inside it. Police seized the ammunition and said the black-coloured multi-utility car was most likely part of Amritpal's convoy on Saturday.

The same car was also captured a day earlier in a video, they said. A rifle, 57 live cartridges, a sword, and a registration number plate were among the articles recovered from the vehicle, police said.

The vehicle was found in an abandoned state in Salema village in Jalandhar's Shahkot, said Jalandhar Rural Senior Superintendent of Police Swarandeep Singh.

Interacting with reporters on the spot where the vehicle was found, Singh said, "we came to know that an abandoned vehicle had been found in Salema village." "The key of the vehicle was also lying there. A private walkie talkie, a .315 bore rifle and 57 live cartridges were found," he said.