Amritpal Singh believed to be hiding in Nepal; India asks Nepal not to allow him to flee to third country

PTI
Mar 27, 2023 / 07:02 PM IST

The elusive preacher gave the police the slip and escaped their dragnet when his cavalcade was intercepted in Punjab's Jalandhar district.

Amritpal Singh and his various disguises. (Image: @ANI/Twitter)

India has requested the Nepal government not to allow fugitive radical preacher Amritpal Singh, who is believed to be hiding in Nepal, to flee to a third country and arrest him if he attempts to escape using an Indian passport or any other fake passport, a media report said on Monday.

In a letter sent to the Department of Consular Services on Saturday, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu has requested the government agencies to arrest Singh if he tries to flee from Nepal, the Kathmandu Post newspaper reported.

There was no immediate confirmation about the letter from the Indian mission here.

"Singh is currently hiding in Nepal," the paper said, citing a copy of the letter obtained by it.