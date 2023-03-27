Amritpal Singh believed to be hiding in Nepal; India asks Nepal not to allow him to flee to third country

India has requested the Nepal government not to allow fugitive radical preacher Amritpal Singh, who is believed to be hiding in Nepal, to flee to a third country and arrest him if he attempts to escape using an Indian passport or any other fake passport, a media report said on Monday.

In a letter sent to the Department of Consular Services on Saturday, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu has requested the government agencies to arrest Singh if he tries to flee from Nepal, the Kathmandu Post newspaper reported.

There was no immediate confirmation about the letter from the Indian mission here.

"Singh is currently hiding in Nepal," the paper said, citing a copy of the letter obtained by it.

"The esteemed ministry is requested to inform the Department of Immigration not to permit Amritpal Singh to travel through Nepal for any third country and arrest him if he attempts to escape from Nepal using Indian Passport or any other fake passport under intimation to this mission," it said. The letter and Singh's personal details have been circulated to all the concerned agencies from hotels to airlines, the paper said, citing multiple sources. Related stories Member nations brainstorm over food security, transport, tourism at BIMSTEC meet

NCERT textbooks revised as per new NEP likely from 2024-25

Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening Singh, who is said to be possessing multiple passports with different identities, has been on the run since March 18 when the police launched a crackdown against him. The elusive preacher gave the police the slip and escaped their dragnet when his cavalcade was intercepted in Punjab's Jalandhar district. Meanwhile, the Home Ministry has directed all security agencies to be on high alert in the Nepal-India border area. Citing ministry sources, My Republica newspaper said that the instruction was given at the request of Indian security officials and the Nepal-India border area has been kept on 'high alert' for two days. Quoting sources, the report said that police in plain clothes have stepped up vigilance in the border area as Singh could enter the country from Kapilvastu in Western Nepal.

PTI