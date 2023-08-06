Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: Maharashtra CM says project will rejuvenate railways with modern amenities

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the 'Amrit Bharat Station Scheme' launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 6 will rejuvenate railway stations in the country by providing modern amenities.

As part of the scheme, 508 railway stations will be redeveloped into world class ones, including 44 in Maharashtra. Of these, Kanjurmarg, Parel and Vikhroli are on Mumbai's Central Railway network.

In a statement, Shinde said the railway budget has made provision of Rs 13,539 crore for various projects, including modernisation of 123 railway stations in Maharashtra.

The CM described August 6 as a historic day since the launch of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme will ensure passengers get quality services and amenities.

The redevelopment will involve making stations as 'city centres" with amenities like roof plaza, shopping zone, food court, segregated entry and exits, multi level parking, escalators etc. PTI MR BNM BNM