Ampere launches RCB-themed ‘Primus’ electric scooter to cash in on IPL fever

Moneycontrol News
Apr 01, 2023 / 01:58 PM IST

Ampere Primus will be available for pre-bookings at Rs 499 for a limited period from the first week of April, the company has said

Ampere, the flagship electric two-wheeler brand of Greaves Electric Mobility, the official EV partner of IPL's Royal Challengers Bangalore team, has launched an RCB-themed Primus electric scooter.

One "electrifying" RCB player in every home game will receive a limited-edition Ampere Primus scooter as an award, the company said in a release. RCB-themed Ampere Primus will be available for pre-bookings at Rs 499 for a limited period from the first week of April, the company said.

“Ampere Primus is a flagship electric scooter from Ampere which is perfectly suited for multiple usage needs of any Indian family, Sanjay Behl, CEO & Executive Director, Greaves Electric Mobility Private Ltd, said. "The RCB-themed limited edition Ampere Primus brings to life the spirit of the team, the sport and our purpose to make Har Gully Electric.”