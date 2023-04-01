Ampere launches RCB-themed ‘Primus’ electric scooter to cash in on IPL fever

Ampere, the flagship electric two-wheeler brand of Greaves Electric Mobility, the official EV partner of IPL's Royal Challengers Bangalore team, has launched an RCB-themed Primus electric scooter.

One "electrifying" RCB player in every home game will receive a limited-edition Ampere Primus scooter as an award, the company said in a release. RCB-themed Ampere Primus will be available for pre-bookings at Rs 499 for a limited period from the first week of April, the company said.

“Ampere Primus is a flagship electric scooter from Ampere which is perfectly suited for multiple usage needs of any Indian family, Sanjay Behl, CEO & Executive Director, Greaves Electric Mobility Private Ltd, said. "The RCB-themed limited edition Ampere Primus brings to life the spirit of the team, the sport and our purpose to make Har Gully Electric.”

Ampere is the Royal Challengers Bangalore official EV partner for the 16th edition of the cash-rich domestic T20 league that started on March 31.

Moneycontrol News