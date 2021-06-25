Amount paid for employee's COVID-19 treatment, ex-gratia in case of death will be tax exempted: Govt

A doctor talks to a patient via a phone at a hospital in India amid the COVID-19 pandemic (Representative image: Reuters/Adnan Abidi)

The expenditure incurred on an employee's COVID-19 treatment, and an ex-gratia paid to the employee's family in case of death will be exempted from tax, Union Minister of State for Finance, Anurag Thakur, said on June 25.

Thakur, while announcing measures related to tax concessions for payments towards COVID-19 treatment and deaths, said, "Amount paid for medical treatment to an employee by employer or to a person by any person on account of COVID for '19-20 and subsequent year won't be taxed in hands of employee/beneficiary," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

In case of ex-gratia payments, tax exemptions would also be offered to any person who comes to the aid of bereaved family. If the person providing the aid is not the deceased's employer, the tax exemption limit would be restricted to Rs 10 lakh.

"Ex-gratia payment by employer to an employee's family or by any person to any other person's family on death of employee/any other person on account of COVID for FY 19-20 or subsequent yr will be tax exempted. Ex-gratia from any other person to be restricted to Rs 10 lakh," the MoS Finance said.

After his statements, the Finance Ministry came out with an official statement detailing the measures. "Necessary legislative amendments for the above decisions shall be proposed in due course of time," it said.

The Finance Ministry's decision on tax exemption comes at a time when major Indian companies have decided to pay an ex-gratia to the family of employees who succumbed to COVID-19 infection. A number of companies have decided to continue their monthly salaries till the age of retirement as an ex-gratia measure.

Several major companies are also bearing the complete cost of treatment after their employees contract the coronavirus infection and require hospitalisation.

Thakur, apart from announcing the tax exemption for employers, also noted that the investment required to be made by April 1, for claiming tax deductions, can be completed by September 30.

"Another relief to income-tax payer is time to invest in a residential house, for tax deduction extension for more than 3 months, investment required to be made on or after April 1 can now be made up to September 30. For PAN/Aadhaar linking, extension granted till September 30," ANI quoted the MoS Finance as saying.

The Finance Ministry also extended the dates for a number of tax procedures, including statement of tax deduction, annual statement, equalization levy statement and others.

The measures taken by the government, particularly the tax exemptions for COVID-19 relief expenditure, have been welcomed by experts. "The announcement provides significant relief to the beneficiaries of Covid relief," said Saraswathi Kasturirangan, Partner, Deloitte India.

"This is a very welcome step and should provide much needed relief to the affected persons and families who would been saddled with the burden of paying tax on such sums. Taxpayers intending to claim the exemption in respect of sums received during FY 2019-20 would need to revise their return of income to claim refund of tax paid," said Kumarmanglam Vijay, Partner, J Sagar Associates.