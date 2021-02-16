MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join the Tech Talk CXO Roundtable on Feb 19, 11:30am and learn how digitisation can boost your business’ growth. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Amnesty International India's assets worth Rs 17.66 crore provisionally attached by Enforcement Directorate

The Indian arm of Amnesty has been under the radar of the central government for the alleged money-laundering and "illegal foreign funding" activities.

Moneycontrol News
February 16, 2021 / 08:32 PM IST
Amnesty International India office in Bengaluru (Image: PTI)

Amnesty International India office in Bengaluru (Image: PTI)


The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on February 16 provisionally attached the assets of Amnesty International India, the local arm of the global human rights advocacy group.

The ED action was based on a complaint it received from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Amnesty India has been under the radar of the central government for the alleged money-laundering and "illegal foreign funding" activities.

"ED has provisionally attached movable properties worth Rs 17.66 Crores in case of M/s Amnesty International India Pvt. Ltd. and others," the probing agency said in a brief statement on social media.

Amnesty had, in September 2020, announced the closure of its Indian chapter citing the alleged "witch hunt" by the central government.

The group claimed that the Centre initiated action against it for highlighting the "excesses" being committed by the government and "violation of human rights" of the marginalised section.

Close

Related stories

“The continuing crackdown on Amnesty International India over the last two years and the complete freezing of bank accounts are not accidental,” Avinash Kumar, Executive Director of Amnesty International India, said in the statement.

The Centre had dismissed the counter-allegations, claiming that the probing agencies initiated action against Amnesty India only after it was found acting in "clear contravention” of Indian laws.

"All the glossy statements about humanitarian work and speaking truth to power are nothing but a ploy to divert attention from their activities which were in clear contravention of laid down Indian laws," the Ministry of Home Affairs had said.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Amnesty International #Amnesty International India #CBI #Enforcement Directorate
first published: Feb 16, 2021 08:32 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Another lockdown in Mumbai likely if people continue to flout rules, says Mayor; South Africa asks Serum Institute to take back 1 million vaccines

Coronavirus Essential | Another lockdown in Mumbai likely if people continue to flout rules, says Mayor; South Africa asks Serum Institute to take back 1 million vaccines

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.