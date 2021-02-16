Amnesty International India's assets worth Rs 17.66 crore provisionally attached by Enforcement Directorate

Amnesty International India office in Bengaluru (Image: PTI)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on February 16 provisionally attached the assets of Amnesty International India, the local arm of the global human rights advocacy group.

The ED action was based on a complaint it received from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Amnesty India has been under the radar of the central government for the alleged money-laundering and "illegal foreign funding" activities.



ED has provisionally attached movable properties worth Rs. 17.66 Crores in case of M/s Amnesty International India Pvt. Ltd. and others

"ED has provisionally attached movable properties worth Rs 17.66 Crores in case of M/s Amnesty International India Pvt. Ltd. and others," the probing agency said in a brief statement on social media.

Amnesty had, in September 2020, announced the closure of its Indian chapter citing the alleged "witch hunt" by the central government.

The group claimed that the Centre initiated action against it for highlighting the "excesses" being committed by the government and "violation of human rights" of the marginalised section.

“The continuing crackdown on Amnesty International India over the last two years and the complete freezing of bank accounts are not accidental,” Avinash Kumar, Executive Director of Amnesty International India, said in the statement.

The Centre had dismissed the counter-allegations, claiming that the probing agencies initiated action against Amnesty India only after it was found acting in "clear contravention” of Indian laws.

"All the glossy statements about humanitarian work and speaking truth to power are nothing but a ploy to divert attention from their activities which were in clear contravention of laid down Indian laws," the Ministry of Home Affairs had said.