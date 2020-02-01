App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

India
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 04:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ammonia gas leak in Noida: 1 dead, 300 evacuated

The leakage was reported around 12 pm, prompting immediate deployment of police force, firefighters and the NDRF

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

A 42-year-old worker died while over 300 people were evacuated after an ammonia gas leak was reported from Haldiram's building in sector 65 of Noida, according to news agency PTI.

The victim has been identified as ammonia operator Sanjeev Kumar.

According to the news agency, the leakage was reported around 12 pm, prompting immediate deployment of police force, firefighters and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

There are two adjoining units of Haldiram's in the building, one was the production unit and the other was its cooling or the maintenance unit, an NDRF official told the news agency.

related news

"The gas leak had occurred through the valve of one of the four ammonia condensers in the maintenance unit where around 22 people were working and evacuated. One of them was taken to a hospital, where he died later," NDRF Assistant Commandant Anil Kumar Singh said.

More than 300 other workers were in the production unit and they were also evacuated immediately and the building marked isolated for the time being, he said.

A team of 47 NDRF personnel was at the spot and the situation was brought under control by 3 pm, as firefighters and Noida Police officials, including senior officers, remained deployed at the site.

"An alert call was received on emergency 112 service of the police. People were immediately evacuated from the building," a police spokesperson said.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published on Feb 1, 2020 04:20 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

