'Amma' Government will stand by farmers forever: Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami Saturday assured his government's support to farmers of the state, saying he himself was one. "I was born in a village. I was a farmer. I am still involved in farming. Therefore, I know how tough the problems of farmers are, and at the same time how difficult it is to practise agriculture," he said.

The Chief Minister's remarks at a government event at Anuppur in this district comes in the backdrop of stiff resistance from a section of landowners, especially farmers and agriculturists, for the proposed eight-lane Expressway connecting this city with state capital Chennai.

Earlier, The Madras High Court had restrained the Centre and Tamil Nadu government from dispossessing people of their lands to be acquired for the Rs 10,000 crore highway till further orders.

At Salem today, Palaniswami said farmers worked hard in different climatic conditions and that the "Amma government will stand by them forever for their welfare."

"The government will formulate necessary schemes for them. Farmers in all parts should progress. Only if the farmers flourish can a country flourish," he said and assured the farming sector all assistance in this regard.

Palaniswami recalled that the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was keen on rural development and therefore she formulated many welfare schemes to benefit them in the rural roads and education sectors. He also said Tamil Nadu was doing well in the farming sector.